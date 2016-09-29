DIG Sanjeev Gautam once said, I’m Amit Shah’s man, Who can touch me?: States Bal Krishna Bansal’s suicide note

New Delhi, September 29: Ministry of Corporate Affairs former director general B K Bansal, along with his son allegedly committed suicide in Delhi on Tuesday at their residence in East Delhi. Bansal had left a note before commiting suicide. The note evidently put forward certain allegations blaming five CBI officers, including a DIG, for “torturing” and “mentally harassing” him and his family.

BK Bansal, the Former Director General Corporate Affairs, was facing a CBI probe in a corruption case. The crucial thing happened before two months when his wife and daughter had committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling fans at their residence in Nilkanth Apartments, following his arrest on July 16 for allegedly accepting a bribe from a pharmaceutical company. Both of them had also left behind two separate suicide notes, blaming the CBI. They states that the “CBI raid” caused “great humiliation” and they did not want to live bearing that.

Police recovered two suicide notes, a five-page one written by Bansal and a two-page note by Yogesh. Both the noted are dated September 26, 2016. The notes were found hours after their death was reported on Tuesday morning. At the Bansal’s residence in Madhu Vihar, police also found four copies of Bansal’s suicide note, kept in different places across the apartment, according to indianexpress.com.

However, their suicides notes, written separately running in nine pages, have come under intense scrutiny as their dying declaration, among others, mentions the BJP chief, Amit Shah. In his suicide note, Bansal alleged that the DIG threatened him. “Teri wife aur daughter ka wo haal karenge ki sunne wale kaanp jaayenge (such things will be done to your wife and daughter that it will send shivers down the spine of those who hear of it),” the note stated.

On page four of the suicide note, BK Bansal states in Hindi, ” ..DIG Sanjeev Gautam, two lady officers and fat hawaldar must be made to go through the lie detector test. The truth will come out. The DIG once said, ‘I’ m Amit Shah’s man. Who can touch me? What I will do to your wife and daughter that hearing their treatment will send shivers down people’s spine…”

In suicide notes dated 26 September, 2016, a day before the bodies of B K Bansal and his son Yogesh were recovered from their flat here, the two accused a CBI DIG, two women officers and a “fat” havildar of the probe agency of “torture”.

Yogesh, in his suicide note, blamed the CBI for his suicide and held them responsible for the “murder” of his mother and sister. CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur told that they have received a communication from Delhi Police regarding the matter. He added that an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations made by deceased Bansal and his family. The court would also be informed.

In the note purportedly signed by Bansal, former Corporate Affairs Director General, it has been alleged that his wife and daughter had shared the details of “torture” with friends and neighbours before committing suicide. Bansal alleged that the women officers slapped his wife even as the DIG abused her over phone and threatened to torture Bansal who was then in CBI custody.

He said, “Even if I was at fault in the case, why were my wife and daughter pushed to suicide by CBI officials.” His son Yogesh, in his note, identified one more officer in addition to four already named by his father.

Yogesh alleged that the five CBI officers including the DIG had “unofficially and off the record” tortured him, his mother and his sister. “My mother and my sister were against suicide but they were tortured to such an extent that they finally decided to commit suicide. He alleged, adding that they were “murdered” by CBI officers who were supported by a neighbour who made fun of their situation.

