DigiLocker can store your driving license: No physical proof required for traffic police verification.

New Delhi, May 20: The Central government has approved the Digilocker, an app that could be downloaded onto the mobile phone to store such documents. When a copy of your licence on DigiLocker is shown to a traffic policeman who wants to inspect your driving licence, rest assured, it will be as good as verifying an original without having to carry it on your person. No other physical proof is required.

The implementation authority will likewise have the application to consistently confirm reports from the National Register of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways which contains information on licenses and records issued by all states.

How to enlist documents including driving license?

Download the DigiLocker Android application from the Google PlayStore on your cell phone and link your telephone number to it. It is as of now just accessible on Google PlayStore. Once downloaded, get to the Issued Document segment and afterwards go to DL/RC. DigiLocker requires Aadhaar card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India for confirmation.

With the expansion of only two administrations, for example, driving permit and vehicle proprietorship records, the service hopes to quantum-leap the number of users, which is relied upon to be in a few million in the following couple of months.

What is DigiLocker?

The DigiLocker administration was propelled a year ago by the legislature to empower nationals to store a scope of authority records on the cloud. The incorporation of driving permit and vehicle possession records extends the extent of the administration and makes it less demanding for those conveying such authority archives each time they venture out of their homes.

DigiLocker gives 1GB of storage room in which clients can store distinguishing proof cards issued by various experts, training endorsements, PAN cards, driving permit and vehicle possession archives and is a piece of the NDA government’s Digital India push to reduce the utilization of physical reports, which is viewed as an unnecessary duplication and exercise in futility.