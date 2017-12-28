Digit Zero 1 Awards: The Thin and Light Lenovo Ideapad 720s grab the show

Hyderabad, Dec 28: The recent trend of thin and lightweight laptops has been pushing the limits on shedding weight and staying as light as possible. Taking this trend a step further, Zero 1 Awards has dedicated a separate category to ‘thin and light laptops’. This year, the winner for this category is Lenovo Ideapad 720s.

Lenovo Ideapad 720s (13-inch) is now better looking, startlingly sleek and comes with a fingerprint scanner and an enhanced touchpad. Treated with the same technique used to shape and polish diamonds, the Ideapad 720s has been redesigned with premium details and angled edges to look even thinner than it already is.

This 13.3-inch laptop offers 7th generation Intel Core i7 processing and additional high-performance PCIe SSD storage. Download movies, store photos and videos, and more. And with up to 8 GB RAM, you’ll be able to multi-task with ease and speed. The dual fan cooling solution is now less noisy at full chatter and the heat management has also improved. It comes with 4 USB port’s which support high-res displays, high-performance data devices and fast charging. Stay moving with its powerful battery; always-on charging feature.

Other Noteworthy ‘Thin & Light’ Lenovo Laptops

Ideapad 320s – This one is an all-round laptop. It’s a perfect travel companion and is also great for everyday use. The compact size and sleek build make it convenient and portable. It comes with a 14.0 inch of matt screen. The thin-built devices have a USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB Type-C gen 1, HDMI, mic/headphone and an SD card reader. The design and layout are similar to the other laptops in the series. The laptop has a rather simple design but it leaves you impressed with its performance.

Ideapad 520s – As a mid-range laptop, Ideapad 520 provides you with a lot of premium features like full HD IPS display, generous SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, and an attractive metal design. It has also been configured with Nvidia graphics, therefore gamers must try their hands on this device. The Ideapad 520s comes with a USB 3.0, ThunderBolt and headphone ports down the left side and a second USB 3.0 port and a card reader on the right.

The keyboard is perfect for the easy touch typing experience and also comes with backlighting for typing in the dark. For those seeking a portable and stylish device without straining their pockets, this laptop is the ideal pick.