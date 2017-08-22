Digital India: Passport verification to go online

New Delhi, August 22: As India turns digital, the government would replace physical police verification of passport with online confirmation. According to media reports, the online verification will utilise a link to the newly created national database on crimes of criminals.

As part of the Home Ministry’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) initiative, the national database was introduced on August 23.

Approved in 2009, the endeavour finally got rolled out with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who launched the Digital Police portal. It would set a connection among nearly 15, 398 police stations across the nation. Citizens would be able to report crime as well as request for antecedent verification. Thus CCTNS project would make the Prime Minister’s dream (of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’) come true, says media reports.