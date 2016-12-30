Digitally re-mastered version of ‘Baashha’ impresses Rajinikanth

Chennai, Dec 30 : Superstar Rajinikanth is mighty pleased with the digitally re-mastered version of his iconic 1995 Tamil film “Baashha”, which is gearing up for re-release next month.

Directed by Suresh Krissna, the film was produced by R.M. Veerappan, and his son Thangaraj is the visionary behind the idea to digitize and re-release “Baashha”.

In a statement, Thangaraj said: “Rajini sir had seen the trailer of the remastered version of the film and really liked it. He asked if it was my father’s idea to re-release ‘Baashha’, and I told him it was mine. I explained to him what we had achieved technically with the film and he was delighted to know composer Deva sir had rescored for the entire film.”

The film chronicles the story of a hardworking auto-rickshaw driver who once ruled as a dreadful gangster.

Recalling his meeting with Rajinikanth, Thangaraj said: “He shared anecdotes about how my father modified ‘Baashha’, and how he was responsible in the success of the film.”

He also said special plans are being made for the film’s release.

“We are planning to have a red carpet event, a charity show in London, and have fans from Japan over to watch the film,” he said.

–IANS