DigitalOcean launches contest to identify student developers

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) The US-based cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean on Wednesday launched new contest “Campus Shark” to identify promising student developers across the country.

The competition will run in association with Incubatehub, a community engagement and mobilisation platform, and is open to all college students irrespective of their branch or specialisation.

Students can register on http://campusshark.incubatehub.com/#/ to participate in the contest starting Wednesday.

“At DigitalOcean, we love to nurture developers and startups and students are an integral component of these ecosystems,” said Prabhakar Jayakumar, Country Manager, DigitalOcean, in a statement.

The phase one of contest which will end on November 13, requires students to provide a brief write up on the product idea and its potential utility and impact on the community.

Shortlisted students from phase one will build a prototype of their idea in phase two. The prototypes will be evaluated based on the ingenuity and scalability of the proposed solution.

The winners of the contest will be recognised as a Campus Shark and will be rewarded with attractive cash prizes, the company said.

