Digvijaya condemns KCR’s splurge on Telangana’s statehood day bash

New Delhi, June 2 (ANI): Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Thursday took a dig at Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, saying it is shameful that he was spending hundreds of crores of rupees on advertisement to mark the second statehood day celebrations while people were dying in the state.

In a series of tweets, Singh said only one family has been benefitted in the last two years in Telangana-‘KCR family’. “Greetings to all in Telengana and we thank Sonia Gandhi to give Statehood accepting the long standing demand of the People of Telengana,” he tweeted. “In two years we have seen only KCR Family benefiting. Farmers are committing suicides people are dying of heat stroke unemployment growing. KCR celebrating and putting huge ads worth 100s of crores. Another Nero in the celebration mode when poor people are dying. Shame on you KCR!” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also wished Telangana on its second statehood day and hoped the state progressed to new heights in the coming years. Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made by the state government to celebrate the state’s second formation day. The main official function will be held at the parade ground in Hyderabad in which the state Chief Minister is also expected to participate. A number of cultural programmes have been lined up by different government agencies. The state of Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act passed in Parliament.