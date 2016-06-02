Digvijaya Singh slams Telangana Chief Minister KCR for extravagant celebrations

New Delhi, June 2: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday slammed the “huge” celebrations by TelanganaChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the second anniversary of the formation of the state, saying “another Nero is in celebration mode when poor people are dying”.

“KCR celebrating and putting huge ads worth 100s of crores. Another Nero in celebration mode when poor people are dying. Shame on you KCR!”, the party General Secretary said on Twitter.

In two years we have seen only KCR Family benefiting. Farmers are committing suicides people are dying of heat stroke unemployment growing. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 2, 2016

KCR celebrating and putting huge ads worth 100s of crores.Another Nero in the celebration mode when poor people are dying. Shame on you KCR! — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 2, 2016

He also stressed that it was Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi who was instrumental in carving out separate Telanganafrom Andhra Pradesh.

“Greetings to all in Telengana and we thank Sonia Gandhi to give statehood accepting the long standing demand of the people of Telangana,” he said.

The state of Telangana came into existence on 2 June, 2014 as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act passed in Parliament.

Late last month, Singh was also critical of the way the Narendra Modi government celebrated its second anniversary.