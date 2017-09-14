Dileep again approaches Angamaly court for bail over actress abduction and molestation case

Kochi/Kerala, September 12: Popular Malayalam actor who is on remand at the Aluva Sub-jail has submitted a bail plea again to the Angamaly Court over the actress abduction and molestation case.

The counsel for the accused argued that the case is only for asking to take nude pictures of the victim. All the allegations against the accused is a conspiracy. As 60 days passed after the arrest and remand, the accused needs to get bail, the counsel argued.

This is the fourth time, Dileep is submitting bail plea. All the three times, the courts have rejected his bail plea, once by the Angamaly court and twice by the Kerala High Court.

The actor would be referring in the bail plea that as the main part of the investigation is over, he could be granted bail. He would also be pointing out his obedience to the court keeping all conditions, when he was out for a few hours for performing his father’s death anniversary rites.

Dileep is again approaching the High Court as two months have passed in the prison. Initially, Dileep’s bail plea was rejected by the Angamaly Sessions Court. Later the Kerala High court has rejected his bail application twice.

The counsel of the accused would claim in the court that it has already passed 60 days and thus there is no need to keep him under custody. The police have completed taking statements of most of the witnesses.

The prosecution, however, would strongly oppose the bail, saying that if Dileep is released, he would influence the witnesses.

There are rumours spreading that Dileep’s friend Nadirsha would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the police found that the visitor’s register at the villa of Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan is destroyed. The registers before and after the occurrence of incidents related to the actress abduction case have been found destroyed.