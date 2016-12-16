Dileep-Kavya star couple missed at IFFK2016

Kochi,dec16:The couple returned to Kerala earlier this month after their honeymoon in Dubai and Singapore. Both were supposed to grace the event to celebrate Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 50 years in the industry.

Adoor had directed the couple together earlier this year in the movie Pinneyum, which was based on a real-life story.

But, Dileep and Kavya did not show up in the event. Reportedly. Dileep was busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Ramaleela, which is directed by debutant Arun Gopy.

Dileep and Kavya tied the knot on November 25, 2016, in a star-studded ceremony that was held in Kochi.