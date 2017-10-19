Dileep was not at hospital on February 17, document submitted to police sounds fake

Kochi, Kerala, October 19: The charges against actor Dileep is becoming more strong in the actress abduction and molestation case.

During the police interrogation, Dileep had claimed that he was under treatment after fever on February 17 and till 21st February, in a private hospital in Aluva.

The actress was abducted and molested while travelling from her house in Thrissur to a shooting location in Eranakulam on February 17.

Reportedly, Dileep had also submitted certain documents including a medical certificate, to the investigation team for substantiating his claims.

According to certain media reports, it has been found that these documents are fake. Details of the treatment given to Dileep is recorded in the hospital records.

But the police investigation proved that Dileep was not there at the hospital on those days in which the documentation is done.

In between, Dileep had participated in the meeting intended to declare solidarity with the molested actress, organised at the Kochi Durbar Hall Ground.

The Investigation team had asserted that Dileep was present in a shooting location and he has acted. This proved that Dileep’s claims that he was down with fever and was hospitalised were false.

Police had also questioned the nursing staff and the doctor at the hospital has made it clear that the documents submitted were fake.

The statement by the hospital authorities says that the fake medical certificate is made according to the request of Dileep. This had fastened Dileep’s part in the actress molestation case more firmly.

The investigation team is planning to submit the charge sheet on the actress abduction and molestation case, soon.