Dileeps bail plea rejected, Court sends him back to Aluva Sub-Jail

Kochi/Kerala, July 15: Malayalam actor Dileep was produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday. The Court has rejected Dileep’s bail plea over the conspiracy charges owing to the abduction and assault of a popular South Indian actress earlier in February. The court has sent Dileep back to Aluva Sub-jail on remand.

Adv Ram Kumar, the legal counsel for the accused Dileep has submitted two mobile phones at the court, asking to conduct a scientific examination of the phones, under the supervision of the Court. He added that he is submitting the phones to the court as there are chances that they may be manipulated if given to the police. Earlier, police had conducted searches at Dileep’s offices for the phones. The investigation team has conducted a search at Dileep’s residence in Aluva.

Meanwhile, Dileep’s Manager Appunni is reportedly absconding, fearing an arrest. According to media reports, the arrest of Appunni is imminent.

On July 11, Dileep was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested. He was also sent to 14-day judicial custody. The actor was arrested on July 10th Monday evening.

A case of attempted rape was filed after the actress was allegedly abducted and molested. The incident reportedly took place while the victim was returning from a shoot. According to police, the actress was held in the car for two hours, after which, she was dropped near Director Lal’s residence at around 10.30 p.m. The police stumbled upon the conspiracy angle last week, when Dileep’s name surfaced in a jail inmate’s letter, who shared the cell with Sunil.

Earlier, the two main accused – Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh – in the abduction and assault of the Malayalam actress were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu for evidence collection. The custody of the two, till March 5, was granted after they were remanded in nine days judicial custody by the Aluva First class Judicial Magistrate court.