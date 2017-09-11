Dileep’s friend Nadirsha discharged from hospital, arrested over actress molestation case? 

Kochi/Kerala, September 11: Film director Nadirsha had been discharged from hospital on Sunday evening. New rumours started taking its rounds as he left the hospital in a vehicle leaving his own car in the hospital premises.

Allegedly, police have taken the close friend of actor Dileep in connection with the actress abduction and molestation case. Unofficial reports say that he was discharged from hospital as instructed by police.

Nadirsha was admitted to a private hospital during last week as he suffered chest pain. But later it was informed that it was just a matter of acidity.

Meanwhile, the police denied confirming whether Nadirsha was taken into custody or not. Eyewitnesses say that Nadirshah had gone out of the hospital in a vehicle. But Nadirsha’s car is still in the hospital compound. This reinforces the rumour that he has been taken into the police custody.

Nadirsha got admitted to hospital after police asked him to be present before the investigation team on the actress abduction and molestation case. Soon after getting admitted to hospital he approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. The court would consider his plea for hearing on 13th September.