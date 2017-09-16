Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan likely to move court for anticipatory bail over actress molestation case

Kochi/Kerala, September 16: In a shocking turn in the actress molestation case, Kavya Madhavan, a popular Malayalam actress and the wife Dileep would approach the High Court for an anticipatory bail. Reportedly, Her advocate had already prepared the application for her anticipatory bail.

Dileep is imprisoned for the last two months as the court remanded him over the controversial actress abduction and molestation case. The Angamaly court has started hearing on Dileep’s fourth bail plea in after his arrest.

It was alleged that Kavya Madhavan was knowing the incident of actress abduction. Along with that, it was alleged that the prime accused Pulsar Suni was the driver of Kavya and he had close alliances with Kavya Madhavan.

In connection with the case, Dileep’s friend and director Nadirsha was also asked to be present before the police for questioning. But he did not turn up and got admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. He then moved the High Court of Kerala for anticipatory bail. The Court has not yet made a decision on his plea.

Yesterday, as called by the police, Nadirsha came before the police for interrogation. But as he showed certain physical imbalances, he was sent to a hospital after him being examined by a team of doctors.

Though he informed his readiness to be present for questioning in the evening, the police did not accept it and postponed the questioning.