Dilip Kumar suffers kidney disease and dehydration, shifted to ICU

New Delhi, August 3: The Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was shifted to the ICU at Lilawati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a kidney disease and dehydration.

pic.twitter.com/cH68EPHgbG

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 3, 2017

Reportedly, the doctors treating him said that the creatinine levels are rising which could affect the functioning condition of the kidney. We are treating him and intending to bring down his creatinine levels. “He will be shifted to ICU today for a couple of hours. We should supervise antibiotics through IV drip which could happen only in the ICU. He would be in observation for a while and based on recovery would be shifted back to the normal room,” said the doctors.