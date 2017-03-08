Dimple Yadav, the star campaigner of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, March 8: Dimple Yadav wasn’t just a woman campaigner, who left the former CM and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati behind in election tours and rallies. Dimple has come a long way from the fumbling leader, who corrected herself while reading the written text in Parliament some months back to proper utilisation of manpower. The 39-year-old Kannauj MP has come a long way.

The Star campaigner Dimple has learnt how to keep the audience especially the youth involved and impress them. Aptly performing the role of the ‘bahu’ and ‘bhabhi’, she has gone about reprimanding the young enthusiasts with warnings that she will complain about them to their ‘bhaiya’ (Akhilesh Yadav). She seeks ‘muhdekhaiye’ (gift) for her in terms of votes. When party workers went out of control in Allahabad, she said, “I will tell bhaiya (Akhilesh) that you did not let me speak. I will complain…bhaiya is coming here tomorrow.”

Addressing another election campaign in Jaunpur, she won over the elders and young alike when she started her speech seeking ‘muhdikhai’. It is a ritual where family members give a gift to a bride when they see her for the first time. “…Main pehli baar poorvanchal aayee hoon…mujhe muh dikhai milegi…poora vishwas hai (I have come to Poorvanchal for the first time. I am confident I will get the gift of votes as muhdikhai),” she said.

The daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav has not left attacking political opponents but with dignity and decorum in the times when electioneering touched a new low. “Mere angney mein tumhara kya kaam hai?” she questioned in a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s adopted son remark.

She was firm when she remarked in Bhadohi: “I am the daughter of an army man, these people are taking credit for the martyrdom of our soldiers…they are politicising the army… never seen such a government earlier.” She also paid back when she said, “The Modi government which had promised ‘achchy din’ did the ‘karnama’ of note ban. …you were made to run around for taking out your own money from banks…that was your hard earned money…till date, there is no detail of how much black money has been detected.”

In more than two dozen meetings that she addressed, Dimple’s interaction with the increasing crowds had been extempore and personal and the response was surprising to all.