Here is how Dimpy Ganguly announced her pregnancy

Reality television star Dimpy Ganguly who appeared in a Swayambar Show on which she married Rahul Mahajan and later divorced him is again in news.

This time the news seems much more positive as the actress just announced her pregnancy online by posting a picture with her baby bump on social media network called Instagram.

“A year back on this very day we decided to be a part of each others life for the rest of our lives… Can’t believe how time flies! Feels like it was only yesterday that I thought I had lost everything when you came along to hold my hand and gave me everything that I had ever hoped for and so much more…,” the 30-year-old former Bigg Boss star wrote.

“I thank God everyday for sending you to me – my guardian angel, my lucky charm, my best friend. But today I want to thank you, thank you for being you! Can’t tell you how happy you make me Rohit Roy! Love you infinity times infinity and yes, Happy One Year baby!” she added.

The 30 year old actress has been married for a year now to Rohit Roy who is based out of Dubai. The couple celebrated their first anniversary by announcing the news of welcoming their a new member into their family. Dimpy divorced Rahul due to physical abuse and remarried last year.