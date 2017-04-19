Dinakaran calls for meeting at 3 PM, EPS direct cops to guard AIADMK HQ

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, April 19: Amid the look out notice by the Delhi Police Crime branch against TTV Dinakaran, he has called for a meeting of the MLAs as well as District Secretaries of the AIADMK at the party headquarters in Royapettah on Wednes. He had called for the meeting after the ouster from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) after a late night meeting on Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy had ordered the police security forces to guard the AIADMK Headquarters. This is a move to prevent the meeting called by AIADMK ousted TTV Dinakaran.”

AIADMK leader and state Finance Minister D. Jayakumar yesterday announced that V.K. Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran were decided to be ‘delinked’ from the party.

Earlier, Jayakumar announced that a new committee was formed to administer the affairs of the AIADMK.

Demanding the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew from the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam said the party should not be controlled by one family, adding it was nothing short of treason to allow the former to control the party’s affairs.

He said that he had sent a petition to the Election Commission to declare Sasikala’s appointment as AIADMK general secretary ‘illegal’. (ANI)