Dinakaran urges Madras High Court for TN Assembly floor test: HC orders no floor test until September 20

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 14: TTV Dinakaran along with his aunt VK Sasikala were removed from the top posts in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party of Tamil Nadu today approached the Election Commission (EC) persuading to declare the recently held All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Council meet as illegal.

The madras High Court ordered Tamil Nadu Assembly not to take floor test until September 20. According to media reports from the Asian News Service, the camp led by Dhinakaran argued before the poll watchdog that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Council meet where VK Sasikala was removed would not be considered legal. According to official reports, Vijila Sathyanth a member of the TTV Dhinakaran-led faction said that very soon we will be holding another General Council meet of the party after getting the consent of General Secretary VK Sasikala.

The reports from the Asian News Service further said that the TTV Dhinakaran faction has also approached the Madras High Court asking it to order a fresh floor test in the Tamil Nadu state assembly. Responding to it, the Madras High Court then directed the Tamil Nadu Advocate General to see if any action can be taken to disqualify 19 MLAs supporting TTV Dhinakaran.

The moves emerged between a fight that was going to wrest control of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, that was for years led by its late former leader J Jayalalithaa. TTV Dhinakaran had on Wednesday removed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami from the post of AIADMK headquarter secretary.The ‘sacked’ party deputy chief Dinakaran appointed P Palaniappan as the new party headquarter secretary.

This came hours after the ruling AIADMK sacked jailed VK Sasikala as its interim chief and made its late supremo Jayalalithaa the party’s “eternal general secretary”, sparking fresh confrontation with rebel leader TTV Dinakaran who vowed to bring down the government. In other major decisions, the General Council altered the party’s organisational structure to a collective leadership structure. Therefore, it changed the rules of the party whereby nobody would be elected or nominated to the post of general secretary – a position held by party supremo and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa till her death.

The Dinakaran camp claims a support of 19 MLAs. The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 233-member House. Sill there is seat that is lying vacant after the death of Jayalalithaa. The majority mark is 117.