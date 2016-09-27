Dinesh Kumar, a 25 year old unemployed youth, throws certificates at Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal’s car

Chandigarh, September 27: Upset over not being allowed to meet Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, an unemployed youth today threw his degrees and certificates at the car of the chief minister in Punjab’s Muktsar district.

Dinesh Kumar, 25, threw his certificates towards Mr Badal’s car as it came out of his farmhouse in Badal village of Muktsar, 260 km from the state capital, reports ndtv.com.

The chief minister’s security personnel immediately detained the youth. He was later let off with a warning, police officials said. His certificates were returned to him.

Mr Kumar, who hails from Killianwali village, threw the certificates in disgust as Mr Badal’s security personnel did not allow him to meet the chief minister.

Mr Badal, 88, enjoys Z-plus security cover.

The Punjab government and the chief minister face protests from unemployed youth and others at a number of venues. With assembly elections just around four months away, the protests have also increased.