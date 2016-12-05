Director Bertolucci says Maria Schneider rape scene in Last Tango in Paris filmed without her consent

Italy,Dec5:Director Bernardo Bertolucci, in an old interview that has recently surfaced, has admitted that actress Maria Schneider did not give her consent to film a rape scene with co-star Marlon Brando in sexually explicit 1972 film Last Tango in Paris. Hollywood celebs like Jessica Chastain and Chris Evans have reacted strongly on Twitter and slammed both director and actor for filming the scene. Mr Brando was then 48 and Ms Schneider, 19. It became one of the most infamous rape scenes in Hollywood history. Zero Dark Thirty actress Jessica Chastain said, “I feel sick” while Captain America star Chris Evans said: “I will never look at this film, Bertolucci or Brando the same way again. This is beyond disgusting. I feel rage.”

Mr Bertolucci gave the now viral interview at an event held at La Cinematheque Francaise in Paris in 2013. The director said that he and Mr Brando came up with the idea in the morning before the shoot and because he wanted to capture Ms Schneider’s reaction “as a girl and not as an actress,” they hid the truth from her. “The sequence of the butter is an idea that I had with Marlon in the morning before shooting. I think she hated me and also Marlon because we didn’t tell her. I wanted her to react humiliated. To obtain something I think you have to be completely free. I didn’t want Maria to act her humiliation, her rage, I wanted her to feel the rage and humiliation. Then she hated me for all of her life.”

Actors on Twitter were enraged: