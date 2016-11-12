Director and Stunt master of Maastigudi surrendered to police

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Kannada film Director Nagasekhar, stunt master Ravi Verma and associate director Siddhu have surrendered at Magadi police station in the presence of Duniya Vijay on Saturday.

The police registered a case against Nagasekhar, Ravi Verma and Sidhu for their failure in taking precautions while shooting climax scene for Kannada film Maastigudi. During the climax shooting, two actors Anil and Uday drowned in Thippagondanahalli reservoir when they jumped from a helicopter along with actor Duniya Vijay on Monday.

The police have already arrested Sundar, the producer of Mastigudi. Sundar is in judicial custody at Ramanagar prison. Nagasekhar, Ravi Verma and Siddhu were absconding from Monday when the tragedy took place. It may be recalled the body of Uday was found on Wednesday evening while Anil’s body was recovered on Thursday morning.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has imposed a ban on Nagasekhar, Ravi Verma and Duniya Vijay blaming them for the death of Anil and Uday. On Friday, Sa Ra Govindu had demanded Nagasekhar and Ravi Verma to pay compensation to the families of Anil and Uday.