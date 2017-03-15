Discontent brews, Vigilance Chief Jacob Thomas likely to be removed

Thiruvananthapuram, March 15: As the relation between Vigilance Chief Jacob Thomas and the bureaucrats has worsened, the Kerala government is likely to remove Jacob Thomas from the post. Discontent has been brewing against him over the handling of cases against top bureaucrats in the state. Reportedly, Jacob Thomas has involvement in a Benami land deal.

Though certain allegations are serious, Thomas is allowed to continue in the post of Vigilance director on the basis of certain observations made by the Kerala High Court. Reportedly the Kerala government is still reviewing this decision. The government might award an equivalent post to him if he is removed from the current position.

The attitude of the Vigilance towards EP Jayarajan and TP Dasan makes the CPM leaders unhappy. They are involved in nepotism row and Sports Lottery deals respectively. The Vigilance Department has already submitted a FIR before the court with TP Dasan as the prime accused in the lottery deal.

Eventually, the CPM leaders and the IAS Officers Association have started moves against Jacob Thomas. Earlier, the Chief Secretary has forwarded a detailed report of the corruptions done by Jacob Thomas to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. And he is facing allegations related to irregularities found in drudger deal and association with the purchase of 50 acres of land in Tamil Nadu.

A case was filed before the Kerala High Court asking an inquiry into a land deal in Tamil Nadu. As per the purchase contract of the property in Sethur village states that the 50.33 acres of land were bought from 33 persons by Jacob Thomas, as the director of ISRA Agro Tech Systems.

Incidentally, the address of ISRA Agro Tech is shared by another company, Princy World Travels and has two other persons as the directors and not Jacob Thomas. It is alleged that ISRA Agro Tech Systems is a business floated exclusively for land deals.

The appeal before High Court states that the property was bought by Jacob Thomas, but has not mentioned it in his declaration filed before Union Government.