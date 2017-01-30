Discovery demands £1 billion from Sky TV in dispute over carriage agreement

January 30, 2017 | By :
Discovery demands £1 billion from Sky TV in dispute over carriage agreement

London Jan 30:Discovery is demanding £1 billion ($1.25 billion) for its portfolio of channels in the U.K., according to pay-TV provider Sky, which is engaged in a dispute with the U.S. channels giant over the renewal of their carriage agreement.

“We have offered hundreds of millions of pounds to Discovery, a $12 billion American business, but that wasn’t enough. They asked the Sky Group to pay close to £1 billion for their portfolio of channels, many of which are in decline,” a Sky spokesperson told Broadcast.

More to follow.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
IPL 2017: Sony Pictures, Discovery to bid for Indian Premier League media rights
Land Rover Discovery  launched in India for Rs 68.05 Lakh(petrol) and Rs 78.37lakh(diesel)
United Arab Emirates warned Qatar that it faces “divorce” from its Gulf neighbours unless it takes their demands seriously
Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands
Author P K Mishra exposes the “blatant theft of the credit for discovery of the Indus Valley Civilization” by John Marshall from Rakhal Das Banerji
Delhi student locks 44-yr-old teacher in washroom to demands ‘sexual favour’
Top