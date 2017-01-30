Discovery demands £1 billion from Sky TV in dispute over carriage agreement

London Jan 30:Discovery is demanding £1 billion ($1.25 billion) for its portfolio of channels in the U.K., according to pay-TV provider Sky, which is engaged in a dispute with the U.S. channels giant over the renewal of their carriage agreement.

“We have offered hundreds of millions of pounds to Discovery, a $12 billion American business, but that wasn’t enough. They asked the Sky Group to pay close to £1 billion for their portfolio of channels, many of which are in decline,” a Sky spokesperson told Broadcast.

More to follow.