Discussion on Foreign policy: Congress issues whip in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 3: The parliament is likely to witness a stormy session on Thursday as the Congress party issued a three-line whip to its MPs in Rajya Sabha to attend.

Congress leader Anand Sharma will lead a debate on foreign policy along with D. Raja Tapan Kumar Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Rajeev Shukla, Derek O’ Brien, Ram Gopal Yadav and Tiruchi Siva.

The leaders will raise a discussion on India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners.

The Congress is also likely to raise the issue of income tax raids being carried out of Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar in Parliament.

The Congress on Wednesday created a ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament after the Income Tax department raided Karnataka Power Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s residence and at a private resort in Bengaluru where 44 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat are staying.

The Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government was indulging in political witch-hunt just to defeat Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

(ANI)