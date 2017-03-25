Discussion with MARD and Devendra Fadnavis successful, resident doctors resume duty.

Mumbai/Maharashtra, March 25: Concluding their five-day strike, the resident doctors returned to their duties on Saturday morning upon getting promises from Chief Minister v and following the interference by the Bombay High Court about their protection.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said in a declaration that their conference with the Chief Minister was satisfying.

“The state government has issued a letter of support and we feel our requirements are being addressed. Sufficient protection will be extended to hospitals. A 2-pass system per patient will be commenced shortly at casualty, while one pass will be permitted per patient in general wards. Visiting hours have been fixed at 7.30 am and 8.30 am in the morning, while 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm in the evening,” the MARD spokesperson said in the report.

The statement further said that, because of a few irresponsible people, they can’t reject the rights of the deprived in getting enough medical assistance.

“FIR concerning the attack on doctors on work is to be lodged rigorously under the Doctor’s Protection Act 2010 and by the establishment. In emergency conditions, an alarm to notify the staff members would be fixed at all government hospitals by April 30, 2017. All charges and disciplinary procedures against doctors comprising expulsion to be revoked completely with no bearing of such actions on their academics in the future”, he said.

Further adding, “the Maharashtra State security corporation has been ordered to provide essential security in all government medical colleges accordingly 1,100 security guards shall be provided for the same. In the first stage, 500 security guards shall be rendered by April 5 in Mumbai. In the second stage Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, while in the third stage the entire state will be covered by April 30. Out of the guards provided, some will be armed and will be stationed at sensitive locations,” the MARD spokesperson said.

Yesterday, the doctors had called off the strike after Fadnavis gave an ultimatum to the protesting resident doctors to return to duty or face legal action.

Mumbai Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan also stated that state doctors have agreed to return to work by 8 am on Saturday.

More than a thousand doctors in Maharashtra were protesting since Monday, asking better protection at hospitals with the rise in events of assaults by patients’ relatives.

The Emergency ward and Out Patient Department (OPD) have been stirred by the ongoing strike.

The Bombay High Court earlier on Tuesday ordered Maharashtra’s resident doctors to resume work shortly or face action by the management.

The court has explicitly said that the hospital management is free to launch action and contempt procedures against the doctors on strike.

While asking them to resume their duties immediately, the High Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the junior doctors’ mass leave issue today.

The state government has told the court that medical services in Maharashtra were paralysed because 60 per cent of the resident doctors across the state went on strike. (ANI)