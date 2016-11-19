Disney announces actress Emilia Clarke joined the cast of Star Wars II movie

Los Angeles, Nov 19 : Disney has announced via the official site of Star Wars that actress Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of the Han Solo movie that already has Alden Ehrenreich playing the title smuggler.

As of now, details about her role in the untitled stand-alone Star Wars film II are still kept under wraps. But the site has shared that her role “will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The studio previously eyed the likes of Tessa Thompson, Zoe Kravitz and Naomi Scott as the female lead, before the role finally went to Clarke. In the upcoming movie, the British actress will also join Donald Glover, who has been tapped to play Lando Calrissian.

The upcoming Han Solo movie will be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller from a screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon. Filming on the sci-fi movie is expected to begin early next year for a May 25, 2018 release in the US theaters.

Clarke is currently filming the seventh season of “Game of Thrones”.

