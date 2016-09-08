Disney World scanning toddlers’ fingers for safe tickets when they enter park

Florida,Sept8:If you’re gonna shell out your life’s savings for a ticket to Disney World, then you’d better keep safe from the Big Bad Wolf at any cost.

As of last month, Disney World now requires kids ages three to nine to have their fingers scanned before entering any of the resort’s four theme parks, a spokesperson confirmed to The Huffington Post. Adults and older kids have been required to undergo finger scans for years, and park officials say this new measure will further protect against stolen tickets and groups who re-use tickets for multiple members of their party.

Avoiding ticket fraud is a noble aim, indeed. But of course, the idea of scanning a 3-year-old’s finger upon entry to a theme park sounds less than magical to some (Fortune called it “a little creepy”).

But Disney has been using finger scanning technology for more than a decade, as Disney blog AllEars explains. The park’s “Ticket Tag” system doesn’t store biometric information permanently, but instead assigns each fingerprint a numerical code which is used to identify visitors in the future.

As of now, the Ticket Tag system is mandatory at Disney World parks for guests ages three and up. However, adults can serve as a proxy for their kids, and anyone who wishes not to participate can present a photo ID instead. Visitors can also visit Guest Relations as an alternative to finger scanning, according to a Disney spokesperson.

Woof. After all that, we’ll be ready to scan our credit card at the Epcot bars. Maybe that’s been the plan all along.