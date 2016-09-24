Disney’s “Moana” to release in Indian theatres on December 2

New Delhi, Sep 24 : Disney’s “Moana”, which features actor Dwayne Johnson’s voiceover, will release in Indian theatres on December 2.

The feature film is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui, sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people.

Johnson has voiced the tattooed Maui. The actor has done a voice-role alongside newcomer Auli’i Cravalho in the movie, directed by the filmmaking team of Ron Clements and John Musker of “The Little Mermaid”, “Aladdin and “The Princess & the Frog” fame.

Produced by Osnat Shurer, “Moana” will release in 2D, 3D and IMAX formats.

“We are extremely excited about the release of Disney’s ‘Moana’ in India. The film is a fun-filled adventurous journey of two amazing characters – Moana and Maui – which will appeal to youngsters and families along with kids,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

“Dwayne Johnson plays the vibrant Maui and audiences will love his humorous avatar. The film celebrates the coming together of fantastic story, brilliant creative vision, great talent, humour, music and adventure,” Pandey added.

