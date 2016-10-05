Dispalced villagers on international border now want to know when they can go back home

Ludhiana, Oct 05: Displaced from their home for over a week, villagers now want to know when they can go back home.

This woman who has been staying with relatives tells ANI: “How long will we be displaced? Relatives can’t keep us for very long.”

Panic gripped the residents of villages in many border districts of Punjab, while a high alert was sounded in Rajasthan and Gujarat on September 29, after reports of escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan spread, following a surgical strike by the Indian Army on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The authorities began evacuating people living in villages located within 10 kilometres of the international border. Heads of local gurdwaras and temples with the help of village sarpanches asked the people to evacuate at the earliest.

The Border Security Force has put the international border on further alert after the Indian Army’s surgical strike.

Punjab shares a 553 km border with Pakistan. It has six districts which lie close to the international border. Some 135 villages lie very close to the border.