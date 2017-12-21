Distribution of essential commodities under Chandranna Kanuka scheme begins in Andhra.

Amravati Andhra Pradesh, Dec 21: In view of the coming festivals of Christmas and Sankranti, the Andhra Pradesh Government is distributing about six varieties of essential commodities under the Chandranna Kanuka scheme.

State Civil Supplies Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao launched the Chandranna Christmas Kanuka distribution programme in Moghalrajpuram at a fair price shop in Vijayawada.

The gift will be given to all below poverty line (BPL) ration card holders across the state. In totally, there are 1,43,30,000 white ration cards holders in the state who will benefit from this.

The bag will comprise of six items like Atta 1 kg, Red gram 1/2 kg, Bengal gram 1/2 kg, Palmolein oil 1/2 litre, Jaggery 1/2 kg, and ghee 100 ml — of worth Rs. 226.

The gifts are being distributed from December 20 to 26.

The N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government has been distributing these gifts since it came to power. Chandranna Kanuka has been distributed three times a year- Sankranti, Ramadan and Christmas. (ANI)