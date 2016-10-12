District Magistrate of Kanpur, Pratibha Gautam, was found dead, suspects suicide

New Delhi, October 12: The District Magistrate of Kanpur, Pratibha Gautam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in the city.

Authorities are conducting preliminary investigation into the matter, reports newsx.com.

According to ANI, pictures of the deceased DM shows laceration on the wrist which might point towards suicide. However, authorities will send the body for postmortem to ascertain whether she committed suicide or not.

UP: District Magistrate Pratibha Gautam found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/5QEsbl4v7M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2016