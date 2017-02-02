DittoTV has partnered with Idea to bring 90+ live channels

Mumbai, Feb 2: Zee Digital Convergence Limited’s (ZDCL) live TV platform dittoTV has partnered with Idea Cellular for its entertainment app, Idea Movies Club. Through this, Idea subscribers will get access to a bouquet of 90+ premium live TV channels. Idea Cellular will also offer its subscribers a subscription of dittoTV bundled with its data recharges and Movie Club packs. Idea Movie Club is a free video streaming app offering unlimited access to music videos, movies and Hollywood, Bollywood and regional TV shows across 10+ different languages.

The live TV channels offered by the app can be accessed via ditto TV, which is featured as a separate tab in the app. ‘With dittoTV, our aim is to bring Live TV within the reach of every Indian and help them access a rich portfolio of content across genres and languages. With this collaboration, Idea customers can watch their favorite TV shows live anytime, anywhere, on any internet enabled device, along with all the other wonderful video and movies content offered by the Idea Movie Club app.

This is a fantastic option especially for working professionals who are constantly on-the-go and hostel students who may not have easy access to a TV set and would otherwise miss out on their favorite programmes,’ said Ms Archana Anand, Head of Digital Media,Z5 Business.

Positioned as Desh ka TV, dittoTV has several strategic partnerships in place to strengthen its reach across the country. dittoTV is available to users on both Android and iOS platforms. The subscription charges for the platform start from INR 20 per month.