Divorce talks are on: Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya

Chennai, Sep 17 : Soundarya, second daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, has confirmed that her marriage to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar was coming to an end and that divorce talks have been initiated.

“News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year and divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy,” Soundarya wrote on her Twitter page on Friday.

Soundarya and Ashwin got married here in 2010, and they have a one-year old son.

A graphic designer by profession, Soundarya has worked in Tamil films such as “Baba”, “Sandakozhi” and “Sivaji” among others. She is also the founder of Ocher Picture Productions.

Soundarya is most popular for directing her father in India’s first motion capture 3D Tamil film “Kochadaiiyaan”, and producing Venkat Prabhu-directed 2010 Tamil comedy “Goa”.