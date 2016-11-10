Divorced Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan united for the Birthday of their son

Mumbai, Nov 10: It’s been a while since Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan decided to call it quits, but what hasn’t changed is their mutual love for their kid.

The estranged couple recently celebrated their son Arhaan’s 14th birthday together.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account, of the young starkid, ready to cut his birthday cake with his near and dear ones and his parents.

She posted another picture where the entire Khan-daan including Salim Khan and stepmother Helen, Salman’s sister Alvira and her filmmaker husband Atul Agnihotri, brother Sohail and mother Salma can be seen having a family dinner on the occasion of the birthday.

Inspite of experiencing some trouble in their married life, these two surely are responsible and loving parents to their son.

Happy 14 my darling boy…our 1st born ❤️Love u more than u will ever know❤️ A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 8, 2016 at 11:00am PST

Happy happy Arhaan❤️ #familytime #celebrations #1stborn #unconditionallove A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 9, 2016 at 7:57am PST