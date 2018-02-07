Divya Spandana skinned alive Rajeev Chandrashekhar in a single tweet

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar was doing his normal twitter taunting and in this particular incident he aimed at Karnataka Chief Minister siddaramaiah. While siddaramaiah was tweeting about BJP’s selective blindness towards corruption charges against senior leaders and delay in implementation of so-called ‘Lokpal’, Rajeev Chandrashekhar made an attempt to be smart and asked siddaramaiah to tweet the full list about alleged charges against BJP leaders.

I am glad PM @narendramodi is talking about corruption. I now invite him to #WalktheTalk . For a start can you

1. Appoint Lok Pal

2. Investigate #JudgeLoya ‘s death

3. Investigate the astronomical rise of #Jayshah

4. Appoint an untainted person as your CM candidate ? — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 6, 2018

It was an act of mockery by inviting siddaramaiah to list out more charges

Yess @siddaramaiah avare – lets talk abt a full list ! — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) February 6, 2018

Anyhow Congress leader Divya Spandana was not in a mood to skip this opportunity. she made a list about the criminal charges against Rajeev Chandrashekhar and tweeted