Divyanka Tripathi’s first Karva Chauth with Husband Vivek Dahiya : Her Post On Instagram will make You stunning

Mumbai, Oct 19: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s darling actress Divyanka Tripathi is riding high on her success in professional and personal life. Actress got married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya on 8th July this year. Today is a special day for Divyanka Tripathi as she is observing her first Karva Chauth fast.

On this occasion, actress posted an adorable picture on her Instagram account and wrote heart warming message. She captioned a beautiful black and white picture as “#HappyKarvachauth hubby.????May you have a long long looooong life.#NazarNaLage ????”

#HappyKarvachauth hubby.? May you have a long long looooong life. #NazarNaLage ? A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 18, 2016 at 10:41pm PDT

Now that’s a cute picture! Divyanka and Vivek have become one of the most loved couple of telly town.

They both met in a party and soon their friendship turned into love. In July, couple got married. It won’t be wrong to say that it was one of the most awaited marriage.

Currently, Divyanka is seen portraying character of Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.