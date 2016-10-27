Diwali 2016 : Colours that can add glamour to ensembles this festival

New Delhi, Oct 27 : Try opting for colours like emerald and sapphire or go for pale hues with embellishments and pastel to make a style statement this festive season, says an expert.

Sidhika Gupta, Fashion Head, Roposo, a fashion and lifestyle social network, shared tips to help you look trendy for Diwali.

*Persian influence: Radiate royalty with colours like Emerald, sapphire, oxblood red, and Mauve.

*Rich and glamorous fabrics: velvet or brocade go best with these colour trend. Dusky or olive skin-tones could carry this trend effortlessly.

*For off-beat attires, experiment with colours like lilac or icy-blue, or tangerine, amber, and teal if you feel like wearing an outfit which will make you look good in the little cold weather around you.

*Pale hues: Nude, beige, and toasted almond are the hues which are on everyone’s must have. Pale hues look best with embellishments. Experiment with a diverse range of fabrics from lace to silk and net to velvet. Mirror work could add a traditional charm to the attire you choose.

*Pastel: Dusty pink and serenity are dreamy, neither pale neither flashy. This colour trend is best suited with silver thread embroidery or ivory embellishments.

*Vintage grey: Combine this colour with sun-yellow as the combo will create a striking contrast.

*Multicolour: Contrast and layers are the in-thing this season. Various pieces of your outfit should be in complementing colours — like if you are opting for a lehenga for a first Diwali celebration after your wedding — you can team up yellow choli, green lehenga and a red dupatta for an energetic contrast look.

–IANS