Diwali 2016: Get rid of clichés and make a glitzy style statement

Whether you’re attending fancy Diwali parties or an intimate family dinner this festive season, give way to experimenting with accessories and rid yourself of cliches, says an expert.

Raminder Singh, Principal Jewellery Designer, Bluestone.com, shares some pointers on how to get your accessory game on point:

* For family gatherings/dinner: A family gathering in the festive season calls for a combination of comfort and glamour. Go for an unconventional look by stacking up unique charm bracelets and detachable rose quartz chandelier earrings. This allows you to change your look over the course of the day — detaching the chandeliers in the early part of the day to keep it simple and sophisticated while amping up the bling factor for the evening.

* Diwali bash: A Diwali bash is all about a fun evening with your friends and family, feasting on some entrees and getting down to your favourite Bollywood tracks. Up your style factor with a heavy gemstone studded statement choker, a hot trend this season, completing the look with a bold index finger cocktail ring. You can keep it traditional or go contemporary.

* Card party: Be a trendsetter at this year’s cards party by going for a modern attire and accessories. Look refined and elegant with monochromatic onyx jewellery imbibing bold and elegant characteristics to your look for the evening. Onyx ear studs, and some eye catching statement rings are sure to highlight your individual style.

* Party at work: Don’t miss out on a chance of dressing your best and looking second to none at work during Diwali. Simplicity is the key to successful fashion statements at the office, so a pair of elegant hoop earrings are the way to go. Take your pick from simple gold hoops to patterned and charm hoop earrings. Pair these with a simple bracelet to make an understated style statement that is uniquely you.

* Lakshmi puja: Opt for a traditional look with your mother’s heirloom sari, paired with contemporary styled chandbalis, a zany nath and a diamond studded hand harness deigned with playful motifs to give a modern twist to your timelessly classic look.