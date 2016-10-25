Diwali 2016 : Here is a few tips to help you look trendy for Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Jazz up your wardrobe with different colours like oxblood red, sapphire and mint-green this festive season, says an expert.

Sidhika Gupta, Fashion Head, Roposo – a fashion and lifestyle social network – has a few tips to help you look trendy for Diwali:

* Persian influence: Radiate royalty with colours like emerald, sapphire, oxblood red, and mauve. Rich and glamorous fabrics – velvet or brocade – go best with this colour trend. Dusky or olive skin-tones could carry this trend effortlessly.

* Monotone: Mint-green ethnics like suits, saris have been in vogue this season. For off-beat attires, experiment with colours like lilac or icy-blue, or tangerine, amber, and teal if you feel like wearing an outfit which will make you look good in the little cold weather around you.

* Pale hues: Nude, beige, and toasted almond are the hues which are on everyone’s must have list these days as they’re subtle yet serene. Pale hues look best with embellishments. Experiment with a diverse range of fabrics from lace to silk and net to velvet. Mirror work could add a traditional charm to the attire you choose.

* Pastel: Dusty pink and serenity are dreamy, neither pale neither flashy. This colour trend is best suited with silver thread embroidery or ivory embellishments.

* Vintage grey: Combine this colour with sun-yellow as the combo will create a striking contrast.

* Multi-colour: Contrast and layers are the in-thing this season. Various pieces of your outfit should be in complementing colours – like if you are opting for a lehenga for a first Diwali celebration after your wedding then you can team up yellow choli, green lehenga and a red dupatta for an energetic contrast look.

–IANS