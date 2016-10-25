Diwali 2016 : Here is a few tips to help you look trendy for Diwali

October 25, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 25 :  Jazz up your wardrobe with different colours like oxblood red, sapphire and mint-green this festive season, says an expert.

Sidhika Gupta, Fashion Head, Roposo – a fashion and lifestyle social network – has a few tips to help you look trendy for Diwali:

* Persian influence: Radiate royalty with colours like emerald, sapphire, oxblood red, and mauve. Rich and glamorous fabrics – velvet or brocade – go best with this colour trend. Dusky or olive skin-tones could carry this trend effortlessly.

* Monotone: Mint-green ethnics like suits, saris have been in vogue this season. For off-beat attires, experiment with colours like lilac or icy-blue, or tangerine, amber, and teal if you feel like wearing an outfit which will make you look good in the little cold weather around you.

* Pale hues: Nude, beige, and toasted almond are the hues which are on everyone’s must have list these days as they’re subtle yet serene. Pale hues look best with embellishments. Experiment with a diverse range of fabrics from lace to silk and net to velvet. Mirror work could add a traditional charm to the attire you choose.

* Pastel: Dusty pink and serenity are dreamy, neither pale neither flashy. This colour trend is best suited with silver thread embroidery or ivory embellishments.

* Vintage grey: Combine this colour with sun-yellow as the combo will create a striking contrast.

* Multi-colour: Contrast and layers are the in-thing this season. Various pieces of your outfit should be in complementing colours – like if you are opting for a lehenga for a first Diwali celebration after your wedding then you can team up yellow choli, green lehenga and a red dupatta for an energetic contrast look.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Being a true Muslim, cannot bow down before baseless fatwas: Nazneen Ansari demands ban on Darul Uloom Deoband
6 Million Jiophones were booked within 3 Days; Booking to resume post-Diwali
Chhattisgarh joins Delhi over ban on firecrackers during Diwali
Indian Railways to run special trains this Diwali and Dasara
Supreme Court lifts ban on firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali
Fake messages promoting Indian products in the name of PM Modi making rounds in social media
Top