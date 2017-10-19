Diwali gift for Neighbours: Sushma Swaraj positively approaches requests made by Pakistani nationals

New Delhi, October 19: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India will grant medical visas in all deserving cases. She made this positive response to several such requests from Pakistani nationals.

Amna Shamin, a Pakistani woman, had earlier requested for a visa to visit her father who is hospitalized in Delhi. Swaraj responding to the request, said that India will allow this and asked Shamin to contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

Sushma had directed the Indian High Commission to issue a visa for Pakistani child. Kashif, the child’s father, had earlier requested Swaraj to grant a medical visa for treating Abdullah.

Kashif had mentioned that his son was in need of post-liver transplant evaluation in India. Kashif requested for an immediate medical consultation as the child’s medicines were about to finish.

Rafique Memon, a Pakistani, had also requested Swaraj for a medical visa for his mother who wants to undergo liver surgery in India. Swaraj approved Memon’s request and granted a medical visa for the Pakistani woman.

Swaraj has granted a medical visa to an eight-year-old child Mohammad Ahmed as per his father Nazir Ahmed’s request, which had been lying pending for the past twelve months.

Amidst strain in ties between India and Pakistan over several issues including cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Swaraj has been taking a sympathetic at the same time positive approach in granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals.

