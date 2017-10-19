Diwali gift for Neighbours: Sushma Swaraj positively approaches requests made by Pakistani nationals

New Delhi, October 19: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India will grant medical visas in all deserving cases. She made this positive response to several such requests from Pakistani nationals.

Amna Shamin, a Pakistani woman, had earlier requested for a visa to visit her father who is hospitalized in Delhi. Swaraj responding to the request, said that India will allow this and asked Shamin to contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will allow this. https://t.co/AYYENKtf7E — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 19, 2017

Sushma had directed the Indian High Commission to issue a visa for Pakistani child. Kashif, the child’s father, had earlier requested Swaraj to grant a medical visa for treating Abdullah.

The treatment of your child must not suffer for want of medicine. I have asked Indian High Commission to issue medical visa. @ChachaKashif — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 18, 2017

Kashif had mentioned that his son was in need of post-liver transplant evaluation in India. Kashif requested for an immediate medical consultation as the child’s medicines were about to finish.

@SushmaSwaraj madam kindly approve medical visa for my child please madam his medicine is about to finish so please help us regards pic.twitter.com/Eoe3E2pOxG — kashif chacha (@ChachaKashif) October 17, 2017

Rafique Memon, a Pakistani, had also requested Swaraj for a medical visa for his mother who wants to undergo liver surgery in India. Swaraj approved Memon’s request and granted a medical visa for the Pakistani woman.

Maria – We have approved medical visa for @Rafique85380369 mother’s liver surgery in India. https://t.co/cXf4EVSlef — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 18, 2017

Swaraj has granted a medical visa to an eight-year-old child Mohammad Ahmed as per his father Nazir Ahmed’s request, which had been lying pending for the past twelve months.

We will issue visa to facilitate treatment of your 8 year old child in India. https://t.co/416vzZsWox — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 18, 2017

Amidst strain in ties between India and Pakistan over several issues including cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Swaraj has been taking a sympathetic at the same time positive approach in granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals.