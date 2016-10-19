Diwali offer of OnePlus, get a OnePlus 3 Soft Gold variant at just Re1

New Delhi, October 19: The Chinese brand OnePlus, is all set to join the Diwali festival in the country and they have a whole lot of offerings for Indians.

The Offer is that yo could get a OnePlus 3 Soft Gold variant at just Re1. The regular price of the Android mobile phone with best features is Rs 27,999, reports sakshipost.com.

The Re.1 Diwali Dash sale starts from October 24 to October 26, where it will give registered users a chance to purchase the OnePlus 3 Soft Gold variant, OnePlus accessories, and more via the company’s online store at just Re. 1.

The flash sales will be conducted at 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm IST on all three days. OnePlus will offer a mystery box to selected registered users, picked via a lucky draw. The user must then finish checkout within three hours to open the mystery box, and find out what’s inside it.

In order to participate in this unique sale, users must register on the OnePlus store. You must create a OnePlus ID, fill in all the necessary billing and payment information, verify your phone number, and even share on social media with the hashtag #OnePlusDiwaliDash to complete the four-step registration process for the OnePlus Diwali Dash sale.

OnePlus is also giving additional benefits to existing OnePlus users. Every OnePlus user is entitled to get a Rs. 250 coupon for free, upon registering for the sale and entering their IMEI number. The company is also hosting a contest which again includes sharing on social media, and the winner stands a chance to win a special goodie bag.

Xiaomi is also hosting a similar Diwali sale on its mi.com website, where it is also conducting Re. 1 flash sales along with discounts on other products. Check out all of today’s deals here. The Xiaomi sale started on Monday and is on till Wednesday.