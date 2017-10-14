Diwali offers pile up as Amazon India is hosting another Great Indian Sale

New Delhi,Oct14:Diwali offers on , Amazon India are tempting enough as it is hosting another Great Indian Sale. Under the sale, Amazon is offering discounts and offers on products across several categories including the smartphone section. The Great Indian Sale kick started today midnight and will continue till to 11:59 pm on October 17. In order to counter Amazon, Flipkart hosting Big Diwali Sale to commemorate the festive season, here are all the deals that Flipkart is offering.

At the Great Indian Sale, Amazon is offering discounts and great deals across categories like Smartphones, Large appliances, Home & Kitchen, FMCG Products, Toys & Baby. Customers purchasing products via Amazon Pay balance and State Bank of India (SBI) credit and debit cards will get additional discounts and additional benefits. On shopping from Amazon Pay wallet, customers will get 10 per cent additional cashback, while on purchasing products via SBI credit and debit cards users will get 10 per cent cashback on purchases above Rs 3,000.

There are offers on Amazon Devices – Alexa & Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle as well. Under the smartphone and electronics section, companies such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Moto, LG, SONY, Panasonic, Bose, JBL, HP, Dell, Canon and many others are offering discounts. Amazon India is mainly offering exchange offers on smartphones, which means, the customers who wish to change their old phone do so.

Best deals on smartphones:

–Xiaomi Redmi 4 available on additional exchange offer of Rs 500. The smartphone is selling at a price tag of 9,499. Both the variants of the device – 32GB and 64GB in gold and black are available.

–Nokia 6 is available at Rs 1,000 cashback for the Prime members. The smartphone is available at up to Rs 10,000 exchange offer.

–LG Q6 was launched in India at Rs 14,990. As a part of the Great Indian Sale, Amazon is selling the phone at Rs 12,990. It is also offering an extra exchange offer of Rs 3,000.

–OnePlus 5 is selling at an extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange. All the three colour variants of the OnePlus 5 – Slate gray, soft gold, midnight black are available on this special exchange offer. The phone retails at Rs 32,999.

–Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with an extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. The device available at a price tag of Rs 12,999.