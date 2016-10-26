Diwali Rush : Himachal RTC to run additional buses

Shimla, Oct 26: To cater to the rush ahead of Diwali, Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Wednesday announced it would ply additional buses within and outside the state, an official said.

“Special buses will ply from Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla and Baddi to different parts of the state from October 27,” a spokesman for the HRTC told IANS here.

He said 80 additional buses would be deployed at the ISBT in New Delhi for various destinations in the hill state from October 28 to 29, while 137 buses from Chandigarh for three days from October 27.

Likewise, 101 more buses would be deployed to link the state capital with the district headquarters.

The HRTC with over 2,500 buses has been crucial to the state and its economy as the roadways buses connect far-flung villages with urban areas.