DJ Guetta’s Mumbai concert rescheduled to Jan 15

Mumbai, Jan 14: Grammy award-winning French DJ David Guetta’s concert in Mumbai has been rescheduled to January 15 with the organisers saying that they have received the nod from the authorities.

The Mumbai concert was first supposed to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation denied permission. It was then shifted to Reliance Jio Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex but there too it was rejected.

“We regret the cancellation of the Sunburn Arena with David Guetta this evening. We are happy to add that we have succeeded in rescheduling the event for Sunday, January 15 from 11 am to 4 pm at the same venue — Jio Gardens, BKC,” Harindra Singh, managing director and chairman, Percept Limited said.

“We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities. The current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday,” he said.

About 4,000 people were expected to attend the event.