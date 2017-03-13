Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer Enter Indian Wells Third Round

Johannesburg [South Africa], Mar. 13 (ANI): Fourteen-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal has entered the third round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters after a straight sets victory over Guido Pella from Argentina.

Launching his campaign after a first-round bye, Nadal defeated Pella 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted for over 80 minutes on Sunday.

“It was a solid match,” Sport24 quoted Nadal as saying.

“I didn’t try to do amazing things. I tried to play solid. I tried to find the rhythm, and I think I did. For moments I played well. For moments I played a little bit less well. Important thing, I won, and I won in straight sets,” he added.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Novak Djokovic opened his defence of his title with a resounding 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Briton Kyle Edmund.

Also, Swiss maestro Roger Federer also defeated Stephane Robert of France 6-2, 6-1 to make progress.

He will now face Steve Johnson of USA, who dispatched South African Kevin Anderson 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).

Japan’s Nishikori also eased past Britain’s Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4. (ANI)