DMK challenges trust vote in Madras High Court

Chennai, Feb 20: DMK challenges trust vote won by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami, in Madras High Court. The hearing of this case would likely take place tomorrow.

DMK is the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, approached the Madras High Court against the vote of confidence for the Edappadi Palaniswami government.The DMK wants the trust vote to be declared null and void.

Palaniswami won the trust vote in the Assembly on Saturday. 122 MLAs voted for him while 11 voted for O Panneerselvam. After his victory, the chief minister went to Chennais Marina Beach to pay tributes to former AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa.

DMK MLAs demanded a secret ballot in the floor test called by chief minister Edappadi Palanaswami to prove majority of his government. Amid the chaos DMKs Stalin alleged his shirt was torn. He was later arrested at Marina Beach.

