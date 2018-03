Chennai, August 16: Chennai’s opposition party’s, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), president M. Karunanidhi has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital, on Wednesday for an endoscopic procedure, in Chennai.

According to reports, the DMK supremo was admitted to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Karunanidhi has been battling with health issues for a long time now.

(ANI)