DMK demands CBI, ED probe into Rs 570 cr cash seizure

Chennai, May 31 : DMK today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the seizure of Rs 570 crore in the runup to the May 16 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as the party raised doubts over SBI claiming ownership of the cash.

“Serious doubt arises about the genuineness of the claims of the officials of the State Bank of India over the Rs 570 crore,” DMK leader T K S Elangovan said in a memorandum to Modi, a copy of which was released to media here.

He referred in detail to the seizure of the cash that was carried in three container trucks in Tirupur District on May 13 midnight.

The trucks were later taken into custody by poll authorities and the money was sent to the PSU bank’s branch in Coimbatore, he said.

The DMK leader raised doubts over the actual owner of the money, a few letters written by bank authorities and their claims over the issue.

“We request the Prime Minister to kindly interfere and direct the CBI and Enforcement Directorate authorities to conduct an impartial, independent, thorough and transparent investigation,” Elangovan, also the party’s press relations Secretary said.

He marked copies of the memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Election Commissioner Nazim Zaidi, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan besides top tax authorities.

The seizure of the trucks with the cash became a talking point in the state with several political parties alleging that it was meant for distribution to voters.

However, the cash was transferred to SBI’s office in Coimbatore after the bank said it was a routine inter-branch money transfer authorised by the Reserve Bank of India.