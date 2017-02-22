DMK Hunger Strike: Failed in Assembly; Can win on the streets ?

Chennai, Feb 22: After the victory of Sasikala’s proxy candidate Edappadi K Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu assembly floor test, DMK and Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK trying their best to invalidate the floor test.

Now the the DMK is trying to bring the matter on common people’s mind through the state wide protests.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has begun a hunger strike to protest the Tamil Nadu assembly ruckus during Edappadi K Palaniswami’s trust vote.

Also in all district head quarters of all districts, the DMK Party workers conduct a fast from 9 am to 5 pm.

DMK leaders say there is perceptible anger against the AIADMK government that the trust vote has done little to douse.

DMK working president M K Stalin taken the the protest decision after consulting with party MLAs on February 19. A party source said, M K Stalin will participate in the hunger strike from Tiruchi.

“I will be participating in the hunger strike in Trichy. Duraimurugan will lead the protest in Kancheepuram,” party working president M K Stalin said.

Trichy (Tamil Nadu): DMK begins its hunger strike protest over ruckus that took place in Tamil Nadu Assembly. MK Stalin also present pic.twitter.com/PKseoSNmJ5 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 22, 2017

“If a confidence motion was moved and the session was adjourned without executing the motion, there should be a gap of six months to move another motion again. But the motion was moved twice on February 18. This is a clear violation and the motion is invalid,” he said.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had appealed to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to ‘Invalidate’ the vote of confidence won by Edappadi K. Palaniswami in assembly.

On Tuesday, the DMK submitted a letter to Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary AMP Jamaludeen for a No-Confidence Motion against Speaker P Dhanapal.

“During the session on February 18, the Speaker acted with ulterior motives. On that basis, given that there is no confidence on him, we have submitted the letter seeking a No-Confidence Motion against him,” Stalin said.

On Saturday Palaniswami has won the vote of confidence, minutes after DMK Working President MK Stalin told media that his party members were beaten up and forcefully evicted from the assembly. Palaniswami garnered 122 yes votes, while 12 MLAs voted against him.

On the same day, while showing his torn shirt, the DMK Working president told media that, “We repeatedly appealed to the speaker for a secret ballot, but he refused to address our plea.”